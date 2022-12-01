TABOR CITY — The West Bladen Knights traveled away to the South Columbus Stallions for a 62-51 victory. It was a tight game throughout but the Knights handled the pressure to secure their third win of the new season.

The Knights sophomore forward Chase Williams had a great night scoring the basketball and his night concluded with 28 points. Williams got the majority of his points inside and he went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Jackson Pait had 18 points and was hot behind the perimeter with four 3-pointers drained.

The Stallions sophomore guard Andrew Todd had 21 points but it wasn’t enough to put a dent into their opponent’s lead. Both teams each hit eight 3-pointers but the Knights consistently worked the painted area and got themselves to the free throw line. The Knights Williams exploded in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for the away team and protect the Knights’ perfect start to the season.

The Knights got their second win in two days and will face West Columbus at home on Friday night.