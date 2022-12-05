ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 43-41 victory. The Wolfpack found success on the fastbreak at the expense of the host turning the ball over in the early stages of the first quarter. Backcourt duo of sophomore Elayzia Dawson and Marnasia Smith were dominant on the offensive end to put the Wolfpack up 10-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

East Bladen started to get in a rhythm after sophomore forward Laila Smith converted a hard contested field goal at the rim. Senior guard Karli Priest followed up with a 3-pointer to cut their opponents lead to within two points after a good defensive stop from the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles had a chance to tie but missed shots at the free throw line allowed the Wolfpack to stay in front for a few more minutes. Whiteville turned the ball over twice in their final offensive possession and Priest hit her second 3-pointer of the half to tie the game at 14-14 just before the halftime buzzer.

Both teams came out in the third quarter firing on all cylinders and they traded baskets with one another. Laila Smith continued to dominate the painted area for the Lady Eagles and she got 2nd chance opportunities from snagging offensive boards. The Wolfpack played a team game by sharing the ball and spreading the points around in the third quarter. Dawson went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to give the Wolfpack a five point advantage to start the final quarter.

Laila Smith hit a corner 3 to set the tone of the final quarter of the game for the Lady Eagles. Whiteville responded with two straight baskets on the other end to preserve their lead but their opponents full court pressure started to give them trouble. East Bladen struggle to get through their opponents press as well and an erred pass gave their opponents a chance to pull away on the break.

Freshman guard Zari Shipman drained a 3-pointer to extend the Wolfpacks lead to nine with five minutes remaining in the quarter. The Lady Eagles left points on the board after going 0-for-4 from the free throw line but their tenacity on defense kept them alive. The Wolfpack got four opportunities to score in one possession but the Lady Eagles refused to give them an easy look. Laila Smith’s work down low slashed the away teams lead to six with two minutes left before the final buzzer.

Senior forward Anna Gray Heustess got a crucial block on the defensive end for the Lady Eagles coming out of a timeout but they failed to get the points on the other end. The host had time against them so they resorted to sending their opponents to the free throw line. Their strategy paid off as their opponents went 0-for-2 from the charity strip and Laila Smith drained her free throws on the other end. Heustess came up big for her team once more with a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Eagles within three with 1:08 remaining in the game.

The Wolfpack missed a couple more free throws but got a 2nd chance to preserve their lead with an offensive rebound. Shipman went 1-for-2 to put the Wolfpack up 40-36 with under a minute left. Laila Smith went down and made both her free throws to make it a two point game on the Lady Eagles next possession.

Whiteville had a chance to extend the lead but missed a lay-in which allowed the Lady Eagles to go down the floor and tie the game at 40-40 with 33.5 seconds remaining. East Bladen had a chance to take the lead but turned the ball over and forced them to send Dawson to the free throw line.

Dawson went 1-for-2 from the line and the Wolfpack had a one point advantage with 6.7 seconds remaining. The Lady Eagles looked to complete their comeback victory coming out of a timeout. Laila Smith got the ball in her hands and worked towards the baseline to find a slither of space to her opponents basket. The Wolfpack defense scrambled to get in good defensive position to stop Laila Smith but the help arrived too late and the host got the go-ahead basket to fall with 2.2 seconds left. The home crowd erupted in celebration to the point it drowned out the referee’s whistle and the gym got even louder when Laila Smith was sent to the line for and-1 opportunity.

Laila Smith drained the free throw attempt to stamp the Lady Eagles comeback win on their home floor. Laila Smith finished the night with 28 points and 10 rebounds to help secure the Lady Eagles 4th win of the season.