BLADEN COUNTY — The SAC 7 All-Conference tennis honors list has been announced and four athletes from Bladen County schools have been named.

East Bladen

Senior Ashlyn Williams had a great individual season and was the Eagles’ top player for singles play this season.

Junior Reese Hester was one of the Eagles’ top players and her powerful serve got her All-Conference honors.

West Bladen

Senior Kaden Thurman and senior Lainey Autry both made All-Conference selections with their outstanding doubles play. Thurman and Autry won the SAC 7 Doubles Team title back in October and had a 35-3 record against conference opponents this season.

Thurman was named SAC 7 Conference Player of the Year for the Fall ‘22 season and had a 14-0 singles record.