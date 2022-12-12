BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights hosted the North Brunswick Scorpions on Tuesday for a 30-22 victory.

It took the Lady Knights a while to get going but momentum swung in their favor when senior guard Rylee Chadwick went up for the hard lay-in and foul. The Lady Knights quickly turned a slow first quarter into a track meet and went ahead with two straight buckets. North Brunswick hung around and their senior center Jadamis Burnett was there to put back any missed shots.

The Lady Knights sophomore forward Holland Davis got the final shot of the quarter and put the host ahead by one. Both teams struggled to get a shot to go down and Chadwick’s five points in the quarter were enough to get her the slight lead at halftime.

West Bladen exploded on offense and played locked-down defense in the third quarter. The Scorpions failed to score in the third quarter and the Knights had a big enough cushion going into the fourth to cruise to the finish. North Brunswick went on a run on offense toward the end but it was a little too late.

Chadwick led the game and her team in scoring with 12 points to help secure the Lady Knights’ third straight win.

West Bladen will take on West Columbus away from home on Friday night.