AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers named Tar Heel and Bladen County native, Brandon Council as their 2022 O-Lineman of the year.

Council graduated from West Bladen in 2015 and started his college career at Akron before transferring to Auburn in 2020. The Tigers utilized Council in all five offensive-line positions during his tenure with Auburn. He primarily played the center position this season as the Tigers finished the season 5-7. The senior lineman has entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft and will be preparing to take the next step in his football career.

Heisman trophy

New York-USC’s sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy after the closest Heisman race in the last 4 years. Williams received 544 first-place votes while TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan finished in second with 188 first-place votes. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth in the voting.

Williams had a stellar year for the Trojans, throwing for 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes to lead his team to an 11-2 season. Williams’ standout game of this season came against UCLA when he threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdown passes in a 48-45 win.

UNC’s redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye just missed the cutoff for the finalist spot and finished 10th in the Heisman vote.