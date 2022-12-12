CERRO GORDO — The West Bladen Knights went away from home to defeat the West Columbus Vikings for a 52-36 victory on Friday. Things started off tight as both teams went back and forth hitting shots to gain a foothold in the game. The Knights junior guard Andre Moore hit two 3-pointers in the quarter to keep the host in their sights.

West Columbus went into the second quarter with a one-point lead but their production on offense began to stall and their opponent started to click.

Sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams’ seven points in the second quarter got the Knights a comfortable cushion between them and their opponents.

The Vikings only scored five points in the quarter before the halftime buzzer. The Knights continued to lock down their opponents’ stars on defense and spread the ball around on offense to extend their lead to 14 going into the final quarter.

The Vikings finally got going in the fourth quarter but they couldn’t cut into their opponent’s insurmountable lead in the final minutes of the game. Adams led the game in scoring with 18 points and helped the Knights secure their sixth win of the season. The Knights open up conference play against Clinton away from home on Friday.