BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 60-24 victory on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights asserted their dominance early against the visiting Stallions and kept their foot on the pedal throughout the game. Freshman Natalee Sykes and Kali Allen splashed two dagger threes from behind the arc in the first quarter to get West Bladen going on offense. The Stallions struggled to break down their opponent’s defense and turned the ball over numerous times.

West Bladen didn’t hesitate to capitalize on their opponents mishandling of the ball and their inability to make shots. The second quarter was a much slower pace but the Lady Knights had the game firmly in control and went into the locker room at halftime with a 17-point lead. South Columbus failed to regroup coming into the third quarter and the host continued to play them off the floor.

The Lady Knights sophomore Holland Davis drained her second 3-point attempt of the game in the third quarter to help extend the gap even more. West Bladen took a 20-point lead into the final quarter and there was no letup from the Lady Knights on offense. South Columbus failed to answer as their poor shooting night continued to plague them.

West Bladen shot the ball at a high percentage in the fourth and added 21 more points to their lead. The Lady Knights did a great job sharing the ball amongst themselves on offense but senior guard Lainy Autry led the game in scoring with 11 points.