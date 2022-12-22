BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the North Brunswick Scorpions for a 51-33 victory last Wednesday. The first three-quarters of the game was a dead-even contest until the Lady Knights exploded for 20 points in the fourth. The Scorpions managed to only score three points in the closing minutes of the game and the host was able to secure their eighth victory of the season. North Brunswick has suffered two defeats home and away against West Bladen this season.

Junior forward Megan Pait led the game in scoring with a 20-point performance and was the focal point for the Lady Knights’ fourth-quarter explosion. West Bladen will go into the new year at 8-1 and will play one more non-conference game against Whiteville on January 3rd. Coach Brian McCleney and the Lady Knights have played solid team basketball since their blowout loss in week 1. West Bladen has only allowed their opponents 31.2 ppg in their last five games and they are starting to hit their stride at the perfect time.