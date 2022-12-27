LELAND — The North Brunswick Scorpions defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 48-46 victory on Wednesday.

The Scorpions junior guard Malakhi Daniels scored 15 points to help his team secure their second win in a row. The Scorpions lost their first meeting with the Knights but will feel good after beating a young and hungry team. West Bladen had an 8-game win streak going into Wednesday’s clash with the Scorpians but they will look to bounce back against Pamilco next week at home.

Pamlico is headed by forward Cameren Jones and guard Braylin Olsen on the offensive end. The Knights have fast-paced guards in Pait and Adams who are able to create shots for themselves but also create shots for their teammates. The opening day of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament should be appealing to the eyes with talented teams across the state showcasing their abilities on the hardwood.