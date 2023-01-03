BLADENBORO — Day two of the Bladen County Off Road Christmas tournament started off with a Whiteville blowout against the Dillon Warriors for a 70-49 victory.

Game 2

The Scotland Fighting Scots defeat the West Bladen Knights for a 58-44 victory on Day 2. The Knights got themselves to the free throw line and Jackson Pait hit a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter to carry a nine-point lead into the next quarter. Scotland started off shaky but made the necessary adjustments to run the Knights shooters off the 3-point line and forced their opponents to contend with their size inside the paint.

The Fighting Scots senior guard Isaac Ferguson got 4 straight points off West Bladen’s turnovers to put his team within three points. The Knights sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams answered with a 3-pointer in the corner with five minutes to play before the half. Scotland swung momentum in their favor after scoring 5 straight points to put them within striking distance of the lead.

West Bladen had a chance to extend their one-point lead after a Scotland turnover but their own mishandling of the ball would cost them a few seconds later. Ferguson got a tough lay-in to fall to give the Fighting Scots their first lead of the afternoon. The Fighting Scots closed out the half with a two-point lead after being down for most of the game.

The third quarter opened up with an Andre Moore 3-pointer to get the Knights going in the second half. The Fighting Scots were active on the offensive boards and converted second-chance opportunities to give themselves an edge over their opponents. West Bladen was on target from range to keep the game tight going into the final quarter behind 36-34.

Scotland’s backcourt came alive in the fourth quarter and was finding success driving into the lane for tough finishes at the rim. The Knights used movement and individual brilliance to create open shots but the magic began to fade as the quarter progressed. The Fighting Scots continued to force turnovers and make their shots on the other end. Adams finished an acrobatic lay-up around his defender in mid-air bringing the Knights within four points with 3:46 left to play.

Scotland came out of a timeout with the intention to bleed the clock and the Knights didn’t make it easy on themselves after missing out on crucial opportunities on the offensive end.

Game 3

The Laney Buccaneers defeat the St. Pauls Bulldogs in a 49-48 thriller for the third game of the day. The Buccaneers stole the win out of the Bulldogs’ hands in the final seconds with a game-deciding free throw from senior forward Jarrod Vaungh to send his team to the championship.

Both teams possessed size and length that proved to be an intense battle for all four quarters. Laney’s senior forward Khalil Genwright dropped 30 points in the Buccaneers’ victory for one of the most impressive individual performances of the tournament so far. Senior guard Cameron Revels finished with 15 points despite the Bulldogs’ loss and almost sank a 3-point attempt from halfcourt that would’ve won the game.

Game 4

The North Brunswick Scorpions defeat the Pamlico Hurricanes for a 54-45 victory in the final game of Day 2. Pamlico worked the ball around the perimeter to find some room to work their inside game and threatened their opponents to stop them from trying. The Scorpions’ primary scorer Malakhi Daniels was quiet for much of the first half and it impacted his team’s rhythm on offense. The Hurricanes went into the second quarter with a slight advantage but sloppy play on offense gave the Scorpions a chance to take the lead despite their own struggles with turnovers.

The Hurricanes came out of the locker room at halftime with intensity to put pressure on their opponents. Daniels began to demand the ball more from his teammates and finished the third quarter with seven points to wake up the Scorpion offense. Pamlico’s hot start cooled down towards the end of the quarter and they went into the final minutes of the game behind by 11. Senior forward Camrean Jones shouldered the offensive burden for the Hurricanes but every drive into the lane was met by three Scorpion defenders.

North Brunswick junior guard Aaron Smith hit a crucial 3-pointer halfway through to shift the momentum into his team’s hand and the night’s result was imminent as the clock ticked down.

Day 3 Games:

The game for 7th place will be West Bladen v Dillon.

The game for 5th place will be Whiteville v Scotland.

The game for 3rd place will be Pamlico v St. Pauls.

The CHAMPIONSHIP game will be North Brunswick v Laney.