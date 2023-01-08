ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 52-44 victory on Friday night. The Knights sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams got the away team on the board first after converting a fastbreak lay-in in the first minutes of the opening quarter. East Bladen sought a response by getting the ball inside to forward Zamar Lewis but he was fouled hard to set the tone for the night. Adams was the go-to man in the first quarter for the Knights as he was finding success putting the ball on the floor to create his own offense.

The Eagles floor general Malcolm Bolden was commanding the floor all night with assists and he had six points in the first quarter to give his team a slight four-point lead. Both teams continued to trade shots with each other in the second quarter. The Knights utilized constant motion on the offensive end to create open looks to give their opponents headaches. East Bladen’s veteran backcourt of Bolden and Jacob Nixon were both feeling it from range as they both had nine points from beyond the arc between them in the half.

West Bladen’s sophomore center Chase Williams got to work in the second quarter and his presence inside was felt with his rebounding abilities. Williams got the final basket before the half with a put-back finish to go in the locker room behind by two. The battle between the two county rivals continued into the third quarter but the Eagles extended their lead to 5 halfway through.

The young Knights weren’t phased and freshmen guard Jackson Pait brought the game back within one after draining a three. The Eagles struggled with turnovers that allowed the win to be up for grabs going into the final quarter. Bolden finished at the cup and Lewis got a field goal to fall to get the Eagles four quick points at the start of the fourth. Williams and the Knights responded with a field goal on the other end to remind the host they were still there.

Nixon drained two straight 3-pointers to make the game 41-34 with about six minutes remaining in the game. The Knights started to tighten up on the defensive end to force a turnover and Pait drained a three on the other end to bring them within four. The Eagles took the inbounds quickly, and Bolden got the lay-in to bring the host lead back to six.

Pait drained a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to bring the Knights within three points with 4:15 remaining. The Knights forced a turnover and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line on the other end. Bolden drove inside to feed a waiting Lewis on the baseline for two easy points on a crucial fourth-quarter possession. West Bladen missed a shot on a crucial possession of their own and gave the host an opportunity to stretch the lead with two minutes left. Lewis put the ball in the net after grabbing an offensive rebound to make the game 47-41 in favor of the host to put pressure on the Knights to score quickly.

East Bladen’s senior forward Yontee Dobson converted a two-and-one after their opponents missed a three on the other end. Pait hit a 3-pointer to make the game 50-44 with less than a minute remaining. The Knights forced an Eagle turnover coming out of a timeout but weren’t able to get their 3-pointer to fall in a last-ditch effort. East Bladen got their 11th win of the season and moved to 3-0 in the SAC 7.