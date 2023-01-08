ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 72-41 victory on Friday night. The Lady Eagles jumped out in front early behind sophomore Laila Smith’s 13 first-quarter points. West Bladen’s senior guard Rylee Chadwick came alive on the offensive end in the second quarter in an attempt to cut the deficit. East Bladen had the advantage of a packed house and the crowd got louder and louder after every made basket and turnover their team forced.

The Lady Eagles’ full-court press gave their opponents trouble as they struggled to get across half-court. Junior forward Kiera Lewis got a tough lay-in to fall that would cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 18 before going into the locker room for the half. West Bladen played hard on the defensive end but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities because their opponents were quick to shut down any fastbreaks.

East Bladen upped the intensity to another notch coming out of the halftime break and widened the gap to 28 halfway through the third quarter. Turnovers continued to plague the Lady Knights and they couldn’t find a consistent rhythm. Senior Kirsten Warrick drained a 3-pointer in the corner at the beginning of the final quarter to show that the Lady Knights were going down swinging despite the scoreboard.

The Lady Eagles were dominant through all four quarters and got positive offensive production from several players. East Bladen’s senior guard Anna Gray Heustess finished the night with a dominant performance on both ends of the floor, 13 points, and 10 blocks. Smith led all scorers in the game with 25 points and she had 11 rebounds to end the night with a double-double.

Chadwick led the Lady Knights in scoring with 21 points in their tough loss on Friday night. West Bladen will look to shake off their recent loss and bounce back against a strong Fairmont team at home on Tuesday night.

East Bladen will turn their attention to Heide Trask at home on Wednesday before going on the road against Whiteville next Friday.