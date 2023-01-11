ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeat the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 59-20 victory. East Bladen sought to get back to winning ways at home after two tough losses on the road last week and Clinton went in with the hope to spoil the party.

The Lady Eagles played dominant basketball from the tip-off and their opponents struggled to keep up with the pace. Sophomore guard NeNe Ward scored four straight points off Clinton turnovers to set a recurring theme throughout the game. The Darkhorses’ failed to crack the code of the swarming Lady Eagles defense and had to settle for taking tougher shots.

East Bladen had a trifecta of scoring from Ward, Laila Smith and Karli Priest to secure their ninth victory of the year.

Sophomore Laila Smith led the game in scoring and had 16 points before the fourth quarter even started.Tuesday’s victory marks the 500th win in East Bladen’s 23 year history and they will look to continue winning on Friday when they take on county rivals West Bladen.

The Lady Knights have shown improvement from last season but will go into Friday’s game as underdogs despite their 8-2 record. Patty Evers and the Lady Eagles use their lockdown defense to get out in front of their opponents on the fastbreak. The Lady Eagles defeated their rivals 127-60 in last season’s home-and-away meetings.

Smith will always be a main component for the East Bladen offense but they have plenty of scoring threats at their disposal. West Bladen plays a similar style of team basketball and relies on their guards to contribute to the point production on the offensive end.