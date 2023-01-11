BLADENBORO-The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeat the West Bladen Knights for a thrilling 47-44 victory. The Knights open the game with a quick basket from the tip-off to set the tone of the game. Sophomore center Chase Williams was the go-to man for the Knights on the offensive end to start the first quarter. Fairmont struggled to get their shots to fall and didn’t have any luck getting the ball inside the painted area at the start.

The Golden Tornadoes offense started to find success early in the next quarter in the form of sophomore Xavior Johnson. Johnson used his length to maneuver inside the paint to drop in six hard points with defenders in his face. The Knights weren’t phased by their opponents resurgence and freshmen guard Jackson Pait drained a couple shots from behind the arc to preserve the host lead. The Golden Tornadoes went into the locker room with hope after Issac McKellor made one last field goal at the buzzer to close the gap to 11.

The Knights continued to get their shots to fall but the Golden Tornadoes stuck around by earning their baskets the hard way. Pait and Williams played a major role in offensive production for the Knights success for the first three quarters. West Bladen went into the final quarter with a 13 point lead but the Golden Tornadoes found momentum.

Fairmont continued to chip away at the Knights lead after forcing their opponents into traps and springing to life on the fastbreak. The Knights frantically searched for an answer as their lead shrunk more and more with each passing minute. Damajah McRae was a huge component of the Golden Tornadoes comeback by making clutch shots down the stretch. Williams got the Knights first bucket of the fourth quarter with a little under three minutes remaining but the two teams were only separated by a point.

Guard Hezekiah Adams attempted to solidify the Knights lead with a tough finish in the lane to make the game 44-41. McRae answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to tie the game with less than a minute left. The Knights failed to convert on the other end and their opponents held on to possession for the last shot.

Fairmont’s junior guard Gabriel Washington struggled to get his shot to fall and was in foul trouble for most of the game but came up big for his team by sinking the game winning three at the buzzer for the win. The Knights will look to get back to winning ways against Red Springs on Friday night.