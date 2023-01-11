BLADENBORO-The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeat the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 84-45 final. The Golden Tornadoes got out the blocks fast in the first quarter and jumped ahead by nine points. West Bladen failed to find an offensive rhythm due to multiple turnovers that gifted their opponents a free lane on the break.

Fairmont dominance carried over into the next quarter and abused their opponents on the offensive boards to put away second chance opportunities. The Lady Knights didn’t have any easy shots at the basket and had to earn their points at the free throw line. The Golden Tornadoes were getting positive offensive production out of all five starters and their bench got solid minutes.

The Lady Knights will look to bounce back against the Red Springs Red Devils away from home on Friday.