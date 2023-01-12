INGLEWOOD — The Georgia Bulldogs secure their second straight National Championship in a 65-7 rout against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Back to back championship appearance and the Bulldogs didn’t weren’t slated as the out-in-out favorites. The Horned Frogs came in with an impressive resume and they had a Heismen Finalist, Max Duggan as their starting QB but were still no match for their SEC opponents.

Georgia’s senior quarterback Stetson Bennett played an absolute flawless game with a 99.5 passer rating and was responsible for 6 total touchdowns in the historic victory. The TCU defense’s inability to stop Georgia’s attack, combined with their stagnant start on offense and three first half turnovers set them back to a point of no return. The only moment of magic from Duggan was a 60 yard pass to Derius Davis to set up their only touchdown of the game a few plays later.

The Bulldogs covered every inch of grass and only allowed their opponents 188 yards in total offense the entire night. Monday’s championship win has put Georgia in the history books as one of four teams to finish the season with a 15-0 record.

This championship also feels like a major shift in the college football landscape and a transitional period at the top of the pyramid. The SEC may have had a down year but Georgia passed every test handed to them with flying colors. They will add a top recruiting class to an already loaded roster to come back next season in an attempt to repeat for a third time.

TCU’s fairytale season is over but their underdog run shall be remembered by their fanbase for years to come. The harsh reality for the Horned Frogs is they played a really good Georgia team but winning the Big 12 and being the first Texas school to make the College Football Playoff should be considered as huge accomplishments. The Horn frogs will lose both their star quarterback and cornerback to the 2023 NFL Draft so next season will be filled with question marks.