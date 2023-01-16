ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeat the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 55-52 victory last Friday night. The game started off at a face pace with both teams trading shots. Senior guard Jacob Nixon started cooking early with a couple of good finishes at the rim to give the Eagles a slight one-point lead. Guard Xavier Johnson answered with a run on his own with a couple of field goals and a three to make the score 14-8 with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles senior center Zamar Lewis got a field goal to fall and Nixon sank a couple of shots from the free throw line to close the gap to two points to end the quarter. East Bladen’s sophomore guard Dominick Collins started the next quarter with two quick buckets to tie the game at 14. The Golden Tornadoes forced a shot on the other end and the Eagles turned around on the transition to grab a hold of the lead once more.

Fairmont attempted to regroup after a timeout but turned the ball over, which opened the floodgates for an Eagle run to close the first half with a 13-point gap. Lewis went into the locker room at the half with 12 points and a handful of rebounds.

The Golden Tornadoes had the hot hand in the third quarter and chipped away at the host lead with every made shot. East Bladen got stale on the offensive end as their opponents played tight-nit defense and the Eagles were being sent to the free throw line in an effort to slow the game up. Fairmont junior guard Demajah McRae scored the game-tying field goal before the third-quarter buzzer sounded to make the game 40-40.

The final quarter was a gritty battle inside and the game was settled mostly at the free-throw line. East Bladen’s sophomore center Rodney Lacewell got a block on the defensive end that turned into an acrobatic lay-in from senior guard Malcolm Bolden to give the host the lead at 46-42. Fairmont left points at the free throw line but their opponents forced shots and missed a pair of free throws of their own that left the door open.

Senior forward Ty’Rus Morris got a field goal to fall to bring the Golden Tornadoes within one halfway through the final quarter. The Eagles went 1-for-2 at the line and the Golden Tornadoes responded with a lay-in to tie the game at 47-47. Both teams went cold for a moment but Bolden widened the gap with four quick points.

Johnson took over for the Golden Tornadoes in the final minute and made two clutch field goals including a 3-pointer off the dribble to take things down to the wire. The Eagles bad free throw shooting allowed Fairmont one opportunity to send the game to overtime. Johnson was surrounded by Eagle defenders when he released his shot from beyond the arc but his shot rattled out of the rim as the clock struck zero.