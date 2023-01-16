ELIZABETHTOWN — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 65-48 victory on Friday night. The game opened up with turnovers from both sides but finally, Fairmont senior forward Sydney Jacobs opened the game with a 2-point finish. The Lady Eagles sophomore forward Laila Smith answered with a field goal of her own on the other end. Things started to pick up from there as Amyrikal Vaught responded with a 2-and-1 flush to get the Golden Tornadoes ahead.

East Bladen forward Anna Grey Heustess was actively protecting the rim all night and got one of her many blocks in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles were feeling the pressure of their opponents’ press and turned the ball over to fall behind 7-2. Sophomore guard NeNe Ward drained a 3-pointer in the corner to shrink the gap to three points.

Fairmont wasn’t phased and responded with tighter defense to squeeze more turnovers out of the host. Ward and Smith both had six combined points from threes to close the quarter with their team behind two points. Vaught opened the next quarter with the same fire and passion by dropping in some tough shots at the rim. Ward drained her third 3-pointer of the half after dribbling around to find a slither of space to get an open shot to keep the game close.

The Golden Tornadoes left points at the free-throw line which left the door open for their opponents on the other end. Heustess drained a three from the right-hand quarter to put the Lady Eagles within two points. Fairmont’s guard Shaniah Smith got the step on her defender and finished at the rim to keep the gap between the teams at four.

The Lady Eagles went into the locker room behind ten with Ward leading the way with 13 points in the half to lead all scorers. The Golden Tornadoes came out in the third quarter with the same intensity they left the floor within the first half and continued to force turnovers from the host. Senior forward Megan Burney used some nifty footwork inside the paint to keep East Bladen within 10 points of their opponents with 1:14 remaining until the final quarter.

Fairmont responded once more with an impressive run to close out the quarter with a 50-36 cushion. The Golden Tornadoes got trips to the free throw line in the fourth quarter but were splitting the opportunities going 1-for-2 at the line to give the home crowd some hope in the final minutes.

The Lady Eagles turned the ball over on crucial possessions as time wound down to give their opponents some breathing room down the stretch. East Bladen will look to get back on track away from home against Red Springs on Tuesday.