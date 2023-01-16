RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen Knights defeat the Red Springs Red Devils for a 47-42 victory last Friday night. Things started off tight between the two teams as the Red Devils got off to a 10-9 lead. Neither team scored in the second quarter so it left it all to play for in the second half.

The Knights loosened up on the offensive end and put up 16 third-quarter points with sophomore center Chase Williams leading the way. The Red Devils junior guard Kaedon Porter scored seven of his thirteen points in the fourth quarter but it still wasn’t enough to overcome their opponents. Williams led the game with 18 points and he went 85 percent behind the free throw line on the night.

The Knights’ backcourt duo of Hezekiah Adams and Jackson Pait both finished in double-digit scoring to help secure a solid conference win. West Bladen will go on the road once more when they play against St. Pauls on Tuesday.