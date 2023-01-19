Bulldogs dominate the Lady Knights at home

ST. PAULS — The St.Pauls Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 75-20 victory on Tuesday. The Bulldogs jumped ahead early with the help of their backcourt duo of senior Jakieya Thompson and junior Jashonte Harris as they combined for 25 points in the first quarter.

The Lady Knights struggled to penetrate their opponent’s interior defense and traps forced them into turnovers. Harris opened the next quarter with a step-back three to widen the gap between the teams at 26 points before going on to score six unanswered in quick succession.

West Bladen started to find some offense with the help of junior forward Brooke Singletary as the second quarter winded down. The host however didn’t slow down for a minute and kept their foot on the gas until the halftime buzzer.

St. Pauls’ started the third quarter with yet another 3-pointer but this time from their senior guard Aniyah Easterling off the dribble. The Lady Knights senior guard Rylee Chadwick and forward Kirsten Warrick tried to will a miraculous comeback with some nice moves in the lane but the deficit continued to grow. Harris got a 3-pointer to fall halfway through the quarter but was quiet for the remainder of the half. The Bulldogs were still getting points from the speedy Thompson who was end-to-end in a flash to finish off quick transitions.

The Lady Knights went scoreless in the final quarter as the Bulldogs cruised to secure their 5th straight win. Thompson finished the game with 28 points to lead the game in scoring and Harris finished the game close behind her teammate with 25 points.

West Bladen will hope to shake off Tuesday’s loss as they take on Midway at home on Friday.