BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights suffered defeat against the Midway Raiders on Friday night and will look to halt their six-game skid against Clinton this Tuesday.

This matchup comes at a perfect time for West Bladen as they’ve struggled to hit their stride in the last few weeks and will get an opportunity to change that against a familiar foe. The Lady Knights were able to get the victory in their first meeting with each other back in December for a 65-61 victory.

West Bladen’s backcourt of Lainey Autry and Rylee Chadwick will be key for their team’s success if they want to leave Tuesday night with the win. Autry and Chadwick both have the ability to create their own shot by putting the ball on the floor. Chadwick is great at creating open shots for her teammates down low by drawing defenders in with her ability to put the ball on the floor.

The last place Darkhorses have been battered by most of the teams they’ve played this season but will like their chances going into Tuesday after a full week to prepare. Senior guard Brittney Blackburn is their main threat on the offensive end as she has averaged 13 ppg so far this season. Senior guard Tara Joyner is also capable of scoring double-digit points but helps her squad with her assist output and her quick hands on the defensive end.