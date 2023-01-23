BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the Midway Raiders for a 54-38 victory on Friday night.

The Knights got ahead early with the help of some hot shooting from their freshmen Tylik McCall and Jackson Pait to secure an eight-point lead going into the second quarter. Midway’s Jemir McCrae scored four of his eight first-half points in the second quarter to shrink his team’s deficit to six.

West Bladen continued to be consistent on the offensive end and get themselves to the free-throw line to convert some shots. The Raiders however found their stride and closed the gap by outsourcing their opponents in the quarter. The Knights made adjustments on the defensive end and clamped down on their opponents when out of possession. Sophomore center Chase Williams had six points to help lead his team to victory.

Hezekiah Adams and Pait both finished with 14 points to jump into the 4th spot of the SAC 7 conference standings. The Knights will host the Clinton Darkhorses’ on Tuesday night in another crucial conference matchup.