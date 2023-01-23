ELIZABETHTOWN — The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 62-59 double-overtime victory Friday night. The Bulldogs sank their shots early while their opponents struggled to get going on offense in the first quarter. St. Pauls guard Lukas Osborne scored seven points in the quarter to help his team jump ahead 19-4. The Eagles were in a slight hole to start the next quarter but momentum shifted in their favor after great work on the defensive end to force their opponents into turnovers and bad shots.

East Bladen senior guard Malcolm Bolden converted a fastbreak chance off a steal and the Eagles slowly started to chip away at the deficit. The Eagles big men, Zamer Lewis and Rodney Lacewell provided solid protection at the rim as their opponents struggled to find an easy shot. Bolden slashed the Bulldogs’ lead to six with a euro-step finish at the rim with less than a minute to play in the first half.

The Bulldogs were able to convert a 2-and-1 at the free-throw line to go into the locker room with a nine-point cushion. The third quarter started off sloppy as both teams turned the ball over in an effort to find the edge inside. East Bladen hit another gear halfway through the third quarter and was attacking the Bulldogs’ defense from all corners. Bolden drained a 3-point shot to bring the Eagles within three points of their opponents. Sophomore guard Dominick Collins quickly closed the gap to one point with a 2-point floater after St. Pauls’ turnover.

The Bulldogs’ failure to match their opponent’s intensity finally caught up with them and they fell behind for the first time after Bolden finished at the rim to make the game 28-27. Osbourne and the Bulldogs’ big men refused to go away even though momentum seemed to be shifting in the host’s favor. Freshman center Tyson Thompson and freshman forward Josiah Sanders battled down low to get their shots to fall from close after their opponent drained a 3-pointer. The Eagles had an opportunity to take the last shot of the quarter but turned the ball over, which eventually led to Osbourne draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a two-point lead going into the final minutes.

Thompson was the go-to man for the Bulldogs at the start of the fourth quarter as he scored eight points to extend his team’s lead to 11. East Bladen continued to work the ball inside the paint and got trips to the free throw line to help them stick around in the game. Senior forward Jacob Nixon converted a 3-pointer to shrink the Bulldogs’ lead to five with under three minutes left to play in regulation. The home crowd began to make themselves heard to give the Eagles an extra lift down the stretch.

The Eagles made three straight field goals to set up a frantic final minute of basketball as their opponent desperately held onto their one-point lead. East Bladen forced a turnover but failed to take the lead after missing a shot with 30 seconds remaining on the game clock. The Bulldogs’ senior guard KeMarion Baldwin was sent to the free throw line but went 1-for-2 to give the Eagles one last chance to win or tie the game at 48-46. Bolden drove at the Bulldogs defense to force a foul with 13.4 seconds remaining. The home crowd went silent as Bolden went to the line to shoot and he proceeded to drain both shots to tie the game at 48.

St. Pauls’ jacked up a shot with no luck as the buzzer sounded to end regulation at a deadlock. Overtime started much like how the second half ended with both teams trading shots with one another and getting to the free-throw line. Nixon grabbed a two-point lead for the Eagles after going perfect at the line but their opponents still had a minute to work with. Osbourne put the ball on the floor and found a slither of space inside to drop in a floater from close to tie the game once more. Both teams had chances to win the game in the final seconds but turnovers and missed shots sent the game into a second overtime. Bolden put the ball on the floor and got straight to the cup to draw first blood in the second overtime. St. Pauls’ responded with an alley-oop finish from senior forward Marcus Galbreath Jr. to send the crowd into pandemonium. The host turned the ball over and the Bulldogs took advantage on the other end with another basket from Galbreath to take the lead.

Lewis came in clutch for the Eagles and dropped in a shot from close to tie the game yet again. Thompson was sent to the free throw and converted 1-for2 of his shots to give the Bulldogs the lead at 59-58. East Bladen turned the ball over again in a crucial possession but worked hard to quickly get the ball back. The Eagles attempted to work the ball inside to Lacewell but he was sent to the free throw line instead with 32.8 remaining on the clock. He went 1-for-2 from the line to tie the game at 59-59. The Bulldogs held onto the ball for the last shot as the clock began to wind down. Osbourne ran around two screens to find a wide-open spot on the three-point line and drained the shot uncontested as the final buzzer sounded.