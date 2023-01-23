ELIZABETHTOWN — The St. Paul’s Bulldogs defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 78-61 victory. The Bulldogs’ junior guard Jashonte Harris was creating offense by knocking down shots from down range and putting the ball on the floor to finish at the rim for an impressive 20-point display in the first quarter. The Eagles hung around by draining shots from a distance of their own despite the offensive explosion from Harris. Sophomore guard NeNe Ward sank three shots from beyond the arc to finish the quarter with nine points.

St. Pauls found consistent offense in their three-guard trifecta of Jakieya Thompson, Aniyah Easterling, and Harris in the first half. The Eagles tightened up their defense in the second quarter and limited the turnovers that caused them to fall behind earlier. Harris was quieter in the second quarter but would hit a three and an acrobatic circus shot to remind her opponents of her scoring threat. Sophomore forward Laila Smith sent a pass inside to senior guard Megan Burney to slash the Bulldogs’ lead to 15 with a few minutes left in the half.

Senior guard Karli Priest followed that up with a 3-pointer to lead the Eagles to a positive finish to the half. East Bladen came out in the third quarter on another level of focus and was determined to get back into the game. Burney got two straight field goal attempts to fall to get the Eagles within six after just three minutes of play. The Bulldogs went cold from the field and were being denied anything easy at the rim. Smith maneuvered through the paint to lay it in from close range to slash the Bulldogs’ advantage to four points.

A St. Pauls’ miss on the other end gave the host an opportunity to turn the tides but they couldn’t get their shot to go down after two attempts on the Bulldogs’ goal. Thompson responded by grabbing her own missed shot on the other end to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead back to six. St. Pauls went on to close the quarter on a positive run to enter the final quarter at 52-45.

Easterling opened the fourth quarter by converting 2-and-1 to get the lead back to double digits in favor of the Bulldogs. East Bladen’s senior forward Anna Grey Heustess responded with a 3-point attempt from the corner but their opponents went down on the other end and converted a three of their own. Thompson fully took responsibility for the offensive load for the Bulldogs as they began to pull away from their opponents with five minutes left to play.

Harris finished the night with 30 points while her teammate Thompson finished with 27 points and 10 assists. Smith finished with 19 points despite the Eagles’ loss to their in-conference rivals.

East Bladen will look to get back on track when they play the Midway Raiders at home on Tuesday.