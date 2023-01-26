BLADENBORO — The Clinton Darkhorses defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 57-48 victory on Tuesday.

Clinton took advantage of a slow start on offense by their opponents and quickly found themselves in poll position with an early 9-0 lead. The Lady Knights struggled to keep possession of the ball and struggled to find open shots. The tough start ended when freshman Kali Allen drops a three-ball from the corner to get the Lady Knights going.

The Darkhorses’ senior backcourt duo of Tara Joyner and Brittany Blackburn caused the hosts all types of problems with their ability to create their own shots. Blackburn converted a 2-and-1 opportunity and a quick field goal to extend the Darkhorse lead to 12. The Lady Knights junior center Brooke Singletary finished strong at the rim just before the end of the first quarter to give her team slight momentum going into the second quarter.

Senior guard Rylee Chadwick opened the next quarter with four straight points to close the gap to eight and give the host some confidence. Clinton slowed down a bit on offense at the beginning of the quarter and was being pressed from front to back by their defenders. The tides seemed to be turning after guard Lainey Autry drained a 3-pointer but the Darkhorses’ responded with three balls of their own to preserve their lead. The Lady Knights went cold from the field again and their opponents took advantage once more by extending their lead to double-digits with under three minutes left in the half.

West Bladen earned their points at the free throw line and went into the locker room at half down by 14. The Lady Knights were determined to get back in the game in the third quarter and opened the next half with a 3-pointer from Autry. The Darkhorses’ junior forward Ava Williford responded with a lay-in from inside as both teams looked to establish an edge. The Lady Knights defended better in the third quarter but the Darkhorse guards were still making things happen on the offensive end. Senior back-up guard KeMyah Smith came in and extended Clinton’s lead to 16 to end the third quarter.

The Lady Knights made the final quarter interesting by shrinking the Darkhorse lead to 10 with less than two minutes in the game. The Darkhorses didn’t help themselves down the stretch by forcing shots and giving possession back to the host. West Bladen had no luck converting on the other end despite the Darkhorses’ mistakes.

Blackburn finished the game with 25 points to help secure the Darkhorses’ first conference win.

West Bladen will go away to East Bladen next Monday for their second meeting of the season.