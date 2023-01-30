CLINTON — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses for an 83-48 victory on Thursday. Both teams traded shots with each other in the first quarter but the Eagles sophomore guard Dominick Collins got two straight points from sloppy inbound passes from the Darkhorses to give his team a slender three-point advantage. Clinton’s senior forward Tarik Dyches was active on the boards and he grabbed a crucial offensive rebound for the put-back finish at the rim to keep the game within one.

The Eagles went cold for a short period but found their hot hand once more before the first quarter came to a close by getting to the free-throw line. The Darkhorses’ sophomore forward Ny’Darion Blackwell scored two straight field goals inside the post to make it a two-point game with less than two minutes in the quarter. East Bladen big men Zamar Lewis and Rodney Lacewell asserted their dominance down low to close out a solid quarter for the Eagles with a 20-16 lead.

The Darkhorses’ open the second quarter with a deep 3-pointer from their junior guard Camden Davis to put them within striking distance of their opponents. East Bladen was sloppy on their next possession and gave the host the opportunity to tie the game at 21-21 after less than a minute played in the quarter. Lacewell responded with a tough finish through traffic on the other end of the floor but the Darkhorses calmly drained a three on their next possession.

The Eagles attempted to regroup out of the timeout but missed a tough shot from range to give their opponent the opportunity to extend a one-point advantage. The Darkhorses, however, were careless in possession and gave the ball right back to the Eagles. Senior guard Jacob Nixon was left open in the corner and he drained a 3-pointer uncontested to snatch back the lead for the Eagles.

Clinton pushed the ball up the floor quickly from the inbounds pass to set up TK Rayner for a three-ball of their own. Nixon would respond immediately with another 3-pointer but this time with a hand in his face to regain the lead for his team. Rayner and the Darkhorses’ traded yet another three on the next possession for an exciting sequence of play. The Eagles missed their next two shots allowing their opponents to push the lead to three points. The Eagles got back in front after earning their points at the free throw line to close the half with a 35-32 advantage.

The Eagles took off in the third quarter by turning defense into offense and getting easy buckets on the fastbreak. Nixon scored four straight points off steals to extend the Eagles’ lead to 11 after four minutes into the third. Clinton struggled to find an easy shot and their turnovers didn’t help their cause either as the Eagles turned the game into a track meet.

Senior guard Malcolm Bolden used his speed and ball-handling ability to pull the strings for the Eagles’ offense. He dropped 12 points in the third and provided nice feeds to his big men inside for easy lay-ins at the rim. The Darkhorses drained two straight 3-pointers before the end of the quarter but their opponents had a 26-point cushion going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was much of the same for the Darkhorses’ as turnovers and bad shots continued to see them fall behind. The Eagles worked the ball inside for much of the final quarter and were finding success bullying their way to the rim. Nixon scored 25 points to lead the game in scoring and Bolden finished behind him with 18 points in the Eagles’ fifteenth win this season.