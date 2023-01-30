CLINTON- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeat the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 64-25 victory on Thursday. East Bladen’s sophomore guard NeNe Ward got going early with seven quick points to put her team ahead 9-0 early in the first quarter. The Darkhorses’ had a difficult time inbounding the ball and got caught in their opponents double-teams that forced them into early turnovers. The Lady Eagles took full advantage of their opponents giveaways and turned them into easy transition buckets.

Clinton got their shots to fall late into the quarter but their opponents hot hand behind the arc gave them plenty of work to do. The Lady Eagles senior forward Megan Burney got involved in the second quarter by getting a couple field goals to fall as the host scrambled to keep up. Ward continued to be the lifeline for her team with the deep ball and nice feeds to her teammates to keep the Lady Eagles in control going into the halftime break.

Senior guard Karli Priest opened the third quarter with a field goal to continue the Eagles run from the first half. Nothing came easy for the Darkhorses and they had to earn their points with trips to the freethrow line. Sophomore forward Laila Smith dropped a tough shot in traffic to extend the Lady Eagles lead to 26 points with under five minutes to play.

Clinton turned the ball over once more after coming out of a timeout and Priest made them pay with a three-ball on the other end. Senior guard Tara Joyner dropped in a 3-point bankshot to give the Darkhorses’ 23 points in the game but they were still behind by double-digits.

East Bladens offense kept pushing down the stretch and their intensity on defense stayed the same. Ward grabbed her own miss and finished with a lay-up in traffic to make the game 48-23 going into the final minute of the quarter. Freshman guard Aerial Crommartie came off the bench and stamped the Lady Eagles’ good run in the third with a 2-point finish on the fastbreak.

Clinton managed to score only two points in the final quarter of the game as their opponents cruised to the finish line. Ward led the game with 29 points and she hit a total of six 3-pointers to help her team secure the victory on Thursday.