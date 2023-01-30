Player of the week for Jan. 23-27

BLADEN COUNTY — The top performers on the hardwood for last week goes to East Bladen’s sophomore guard NeNe Ward and West Bladen’s freshmen guard Jackson Pait for their class performances against their competition this week.

NeNe Ward

Ward dropped 11 points against Midway on Tuesday before going on an explosive 29-point run against Clinton later in the week. She provided hot shooting, assists, and steals in her team’s victories to help them finish the week on a high note. Ward’s two-way ability has made her one of the top players in her position in the SAC 7.

Jackson Pait

Pait is only a freshman but has played way beyond his years throughout the season with stunning displays on offense. He dropped five first-half 3-pointers in a 21-point outing against Clinton on Tuesday. Pait’s presence on the floor is immense for the Knights and he’s been a critical component of their success this season.