BLADENBORO — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 70-29 victory on Monday. The Lady Eagles sophomore forward Laila Smith found success attacking the basket as the away team jumped to an early lead. Lainey Autry got her lay-in to fall to keep the Lady Knights in striking distance with just a three-point gap separating the teams in the first quarter. NeNe Ward drained a 3-pointer from the wing and the Lady Eagles extended the lead to six before the end of the quarter.

Smith scored 10 points in the span of two minutes to widen the gap in favor of the Lady Eagles. West Bladen was having a difficult time moving the ball up the floor due to their opponent’s full-court press and turnovers caused them to fall behind at the beginning of the second quarter. Autry drained a 3-pointer in the corner to make the game 27-15 with under three minutes until the halftime break.

The Lady Eagles responded with an impressive run to close out the quarter on top with a 16-point lead. Senior guard Megan Burney dropped in two straight field goals to help establish the Lady Eagles’ dominance in the early stages of the third quarter. The Lady Knights continued to struggle with keeping possession of the ball and their opponents capitalized on their mistakes by getting points on the board. Senior guard Rylee Chadwick took matters into her own hands by attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line to get the host on the board to start the second half.

Ward dropped nine points in the quarter to help the Lady Eagles extend their lead to 31 points. West Bladen’s senior forward Brooke Singletary scored after a good move in the post but the host had plenty of work to do going into the final quarter of the game. East Bladen kept their foot on the gas with their offensive stars leading the way to victory. Smith led all scorers with 25 points and she had a handful of rebounds to her name.

The Lady Eagles secured their sixth win in the SAC 7 and they hold firmly to the third spot behind St. Pauls. West Bladen will look to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for another tough road test in the SAC 7.