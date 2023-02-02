BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.

West Bladen’s sophomore center Chase Williams established his dominance down low by grabbing offensive rebounds and getting to the free-throw line as the go-to man in the first quarter. The Eagles took the lead at the buzzer with a Jacob Nixon 3-pointer from the corner to go into the second quarter with a one-point advantage.

The Knights reclaimed the lead with a 3-pointer from their freshman guard Jackson Pait but the Eagles were quick to respond on the other end with sophomore guard Dominick Collins draining a floater in traffic. Both teams traded shots with one another in a back-and-forth quarter as they both sought the winning edge.

Pait dropped his shoulder and got into the lane but was impeded by a wall of defenders before stopping his momentum to drop a floater from in close to take a two-point lead in the final seconds of the first half. East Bladen’s Zamar Lewis put on some nice moves in the post before making a basket to tie the game at the half.

Lewis continued to get involved through the third quarter by putting away second-chance opportunities to give the Eagles an early four-point lead. The Knights responded with a run of their own and Pait drained another shot from a distance to get them within three of their rivals. The Eagles didn’t flinch but instead, extended their lead after excellent offense from Nixon and Bolden to make the game 41-33 going into the final quarter of regulation.

Pait converted 3-and-one to walk away with four points in a single possession to put the Knights within striking distance of the Eagles. Bolden pulled the strings for the Eagles’ offense and dropped a pass inside to Lewis to extend their team’s lead to eight with 5:15 remaining in the fourth. West Bladen took a timeout to catch their breath and regrouped in order to make a late push with their home crowd behind them.

The Eagles forced the Knights into a crucial turnover but the host showed determination on the defensive end to reclaim possession. The Knights quickly turned defense into offense and Pait drained another 3-pointer to put them within five. East Bladen scrambled to make a shot as momentum quickly began to shift into their opponents’ hands but missed the shot. Freshman forward Tylik McCall responded for the Knights with a field goal on the other end to close the gap to three points.

The Eagles struggled to find an easy shot down the stretch and the Knights finally overtook their opponents with a Pait three to go ahead 47-45 with seconds remaining. Collins finally ended the Eagles’ cold streak by dropping a 2-point field goal to send the game into overtime. Bolden opened the overtime period with a field goal at the cup to put the away team ahead by two. The Knights’ Williams responded with a field goal of his own to quickly tie the game once more.

The Eagles got to the free-throw line but missed both to leave the door open for their opponents to go ahead once more. Pait drained his seventh three-pointer of the night to put the Knights in the driver’s seat with under two minutes left to play. East Bladen’s cold streak continued but they kept their opponents from extending the lead with great defense. The Eagles were forced into fouling to preserve time on the clock and got bailed out with the host missing a 1-in-1 opportunity at the line to give them a chance to tie the game with a three.

Bolden put the ball on the floor before taking a step-back three from the wing to tie the game at 52-52 with nine seconds remaining in the overtime period. West Bladen went down the floor for the win but quickly turned the ball over to give their rival the opportunity for the final shot. The Eagles unfortunately were sloppy with possession and gave the ball right back to their opponents.

The Knights’ Hezekiah Adams drove to the basket and forced the foul on his way up to the rim with four seconds remaining on the clock. Adams only needed one of two of his free throw shots to fall but he missed both. McCall was the first to react to the missed free throw shot and dropped the game-winning field goal as the buzzer sounded to get the Knights a big win over their county rivals.

Pait finished the night with 25 points to lead all scorers and Williams finished with 19 points. West Bladen will take on Fairmont on Wednesday as they seek to continue to climb the SAC 7 standings. East Bladen remains in first place but has crucial games ahead against their conference rivals to decide the regular season title.