Remaining first in conference

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 56-31 victory on Wednesday. The first quarter was a tight contest between the two teams as they searched for a rhythm on offense. Fairmont came alive in the second quarter and began to work their offense effectively. The Lady Knights’ slow start, unfortunately, carried over into the next quarter and they struggled to get their shots to drop.

The Golden Tornadoes were finding success in the interior with their bigs and their guard started cooking from the outside with the three. Senior forward Sydney Jacobs showed her versatility on offense with her post-game, mid-range, and three-point shooting against West Bladen. She also displayed her facilitating ability with a dish to point guard Paris Bethea in the corner to extend the host lead to 12 with 4:21 remaining until the half.

West Bladen got to the free-throw line but left points at the line as they went into the locker room behind at the break by 14. Fairmont clogged the lane with their bigs and it forced the Lady Knights into taking shots from the outside with no luck. The Lady Knights were finding it hard to score but they played tighter defense in the third to force their opponents into turnovers and missed shots.

West Bladens senior guard Rylee Chadwick dropped in a lay-up on the transition but the Golden Tornadoes responded with a 3-pointer to extend the host lead to 19. West Bladen finally found a rhythm in the fourth quarter but time was against them. Junior guard Kiera Lewis made a nice move to the rim before dropping a lay-up with the left to get the Lady Knights going down the stretch.

Fairmont was ice-cold on offense but their lead was big enough to keep them in a comfortable position until the final buzzer. The Golden Tornadoes move to 9-1 in conference play and remain in first place in the SAC 7. The Lady Knights will take on Red Springs on Friday night at home.