FAIRMONT — The West Bladen Knights defeat the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 44-39 victory on Wednesday. The Knights’ sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams covered every inch of the floor in the first half and displayed his two-way ability on both ends. Both squads traded baskets in the first quarter but the Knights found a bit of separation in the second quarter with good movement on offense.

Adams drained a 3-pointer in the corner to extend the Knights’ lead to 10 with 2:07 before the halftime break. Fairmont attempted to regroup out of a timeout but Adams forced the steal before laying up the fastbreak chance. The Golden Tornadoes went on a small run before the halftime buzzer sounded and they went into the locker room behind by 8 points.

Sophomore center Chase Williams opened the third quarter for the Knights with an excellent post move to get them on the board. Fairmont came out cold and once more the Knights took advantage with Adams finishing at the cup. The shooting slowed down from the Knights and the host began to pick up their intensity on defense.

The Golden Tornadoes sophomore forward Xavier Johnson finished at the rim to cut the deficit to seven as they slowly worked their way back into the game. Despite going cold from the field the Knights carried a slight six-point lead into the final quarter. Fairmont went on a 2-0 run at the beginning of the fourth to put them within two points of their opponents.

The Knights struggled on the offensive side of the ball but their intensity on defense never dropped off and their opponents were forced into traps that caused turnovers. Williams dropped in the easy field goal after a nice assist from Jackson Pait to extend the Knights’ lead to five. Fairmont had no luck attacking the rim but continued to drive in out of desperation due to their struggles with shooting from behind the arc. Adams cut in towards the basket to push the lead back to double-digits with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

The Golden Tornadoes got some shots to fall down the stretch but the clock was not in their favor. The Knights’ next game will be against Red Springs on Friday in another tough SAC 7 matchup on Friday night. Fairmont will host the East Bladen Eagles for their next game on Friday night.