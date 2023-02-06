BLADENBORO — The Red Springs Lady Devils defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 54-42 victory on Friday night.

The first quarter started well for the Lady Knights as they jumped to a quick 8-3 lead. Red Springs senior guard Sydney Bell picked up steam on offense by driving through the lane and getting to the free-throw line. West Bladens senior guard Rylee Chadwick was responsible for nine of the Lady Knights’ 12 first-quarter points. The Lady Devils closed the first quarter with a 2-0 run to enter the next quarter with a slight four-point lead.

Chadwick opened the next quarter with a 3-pointer but the host went on a cold streak as their opponents began to ascend. The Lady Devils’ backcourt began to carry the offensive load in the second quarter by putting the ball on the floor and they made strong moves toward the basket to finish in close. Lainey Autry ended the Lady Knights’ cold streak with a nice finish in traffic to kickstart a 3-0 run. Red Springs responded with tighter defense and got active on the offensive boards for second-chance opportunities.

Bell drained a 3-pointer to push the lead to double-digits as Red Springs finished the first half with all of the momenta. The Lady Devils switched to more of an interior game with their sophomore center Monica Washington as the focal point. Washington was not only active on the offensive end but she also affected the game with her blocking. Red Springs jumped ahead by 17 with less than three minutes left to play in the third. Chadwick and Autry were still the primary scorers for the Lady Knights but the host struggled to keep consistent offense throughout the quarter.

Washington’s post-game was on full display in the fourth quarter to give her opponents headaches. West Bladen played better down the stretch by forcing turnovers and attempted to put a run together but time was against them. Washington finished with 16 points to lead the Lady Devils in scoring and her teammate Bell finished the night with 15. Chadwick led the game in scoring with 25 points despite her team’s loss. The Lady Knights started the last week of the regular season against St. Pauls at home on Tuesday with two games to go.