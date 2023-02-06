BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the Red Springs Devils for a 66-55 victory in overtime on Friday night.

The Knights’ sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams had an explosive first quarter with seven points to get the host ahead early with an eight-point lead. Red Springs shot the ball a lot in the second quarter with little success and only managed to score four points before the halftime buzzer. The Knights were quite the opposite and worked their offense methodically to set up high-percentage shots.

Senior forward Gary Parker gave the Knights an extra spark off the bench with some solid work inside to finish in close. West Bladen went into halftime with a 14-point lead and a bit of confidence to build on. The Devils came out in the third quarter with higher intensity on defense and their full-court press gave their opponents headaches as they attempted to advance the ball up the floor.

West Bladen struggled to adjust as their opponents began to chip away at their lead. Junior guard duo of Kaedon Porter and Jay Sturdivant led the comeback charge for the Red Devils as they dropped shot after shot. Adams got an acrobatic finish at the rim to fall towards the last minutes of the quarter to end the Knights’ cold streak to start the second half. Junior forward Andre Moore drained a 3-pointer to preserve the Knights’ lead at 10 going into the fourth.

Sturdivant drained a 3-pointer to cut the host lead to just six as the Devils began to play more frantically in order to make up the deficit. The Knights turned the ball over in a series of possessions but their opponents failed to capitalize on their mistakes. Moore drained another 3-pointer before Adams finished on the other on a fastbreak on their next possession. Porter responded for the Devils by converting a 2-and-1 to put pressure on the Knights.

West Bladen failed to score and senior guard Jammy Tedder finished the lay-in to put the Devils within two of the hosts. The Knights went 1 for 2 from the free throw line with less than 3 minutes remaining to make it a one-possession game.

Red Springs eventually surpass their opponents and capture their first lead of the night with a nice lay-up in traffic from Porter. The Knights sophomore center Chase Williams responded with a strong finish through the double-team to put his team back up by one. Tedder kept the back-and-forth going with a strong finish of his own. The Knights turned the ball over with 41.2 seconds remaining and were forced to send their opponent to the free-throw line.

The Devils went on to make both free throws and the Knights sought to score on a crucial possession but missed. Sturdivant was sent to the free throw line and went 2-for-2 before Adams flushed two crucial free throws to keep hope alive for the Knights. Red Springs had a chance to ice the game but went 50 percent from the line to keep the game with four. Adams dropped in a clutch shot to make it a two-point game with 11.4 remaining in the fourth.

Sturdivant had a chance to push the lead back to four but went 1-for-2 at the line to give the Knights one last chance to tie the game. The Knights inbounded the ball quickly to catch their opponents scrambling in transition before Williams dumped the ball off to freshman Tylik McCall in the corner for the game-tying three at the buzzer.

The Knights took the momentum into overtime with them as they blitzed their opponents with hot-shooting to secure the win. Adams led the Knights in scoring with 19 points to help his team finish off an excellent 3-win week against some of the conference’s best. Porter led the game with 25 points despite the Devils’ loss. West Bladen climbed up to second place in the SAC 7 with the win on Friday and will take on St. Pauls at home on Tuesday.