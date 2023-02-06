BLADEN COUNTY — The best performances on the hardwood for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3 goes to East Bladen’s sophomore forward Laila Smith and West Bladen’s freshman forward Tylik McCall.

Laila Smith

Smith scored 25 points against West Bladen last Monday in her team’s 70-29 road win. She utilized her speed, power, and ball-handling ability on the transition to finish the first half with 21 points. Smith also showed her lockdown defensive ability with 3 steals and got active on the boards with 6 rebounds. Her energy and toughness on the floor gave her team a big lift by leading with her play. Smith has averaged 17.3 ppg and 8.3 rebounds this season to put her amongst the best hoopers in the SAC 7.

Tylik McCall

McCall came up big for the Knights with two clutch shots against East Bladen and Red Springs last week. East Bladen and West Bladen battled in a closely contested game that went into a thrilling overtime period. Only 1.7 seconds and the game on the line, McCall sprung into the air to snatch an offensive rebound off a missed free throw before dropping the game-winning shot. He gave his best Ray Allen impression against Red Springs last Friday to drain the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send things to overtime. He also drained another 3-pointer in the overtime period to help the Knights cruise to victory. McCall isn’t the flashiest player but he’s proved to be somebody the Knights can count on in big moments.