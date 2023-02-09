BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights beat the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs for a 52-43 victory on Tuesday night as the SAC 7 regular season comes down to the wire. The Knights trifecta of Chase Williams, Hezekiah Adams, and Jackson Pait finished the night in double-digit figures for points as they took down another conference rival to shake up the standings at the top.

Pait drained three attempts from outside the arc and Williams pounded the interior to give his opponents headaches. Adams led all scorers with 17 points and made things happen for the Knights off the dribble. Senior forward Gary Parker sent a beautiful mid-air pass to Williams for a smooth lay-in finish in traffic for a standout play in the fourth.

The Bulldogs had a rough shooting night and their shooting struggles in the third quarter is what set them back down the stretch. St. Pauls freshmen center Tyson Thompson led his team in scoring with 11 points and he finished the night with 6 rebounds.

West Bladen, East Bladen and St. Pauls are all tied at the top with 8-3 records but there’s still one more game to play in the regular season. The Knights will go on the road and take on the Midway Raiders this Friday to decide their postseason fate. St. Pauls will host East Bladen in a pivotal matchup this Friday and pending the result will decide who finishes second in the conference.

The Knights three seniors of Gary Parker, Walter Bealon, and Anthony Mitchell were honored pre-game for their last regular-season home game.