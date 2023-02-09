BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 68-46 victory on Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ explosive backcourt duo of senior Jakieya Thompson and junior Jashonte Harris combined for 41 points to help their team secure the victory.

St. Pauls got ahead early with a 24-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Knights only managed to score 12 points in the first half which put them in a hole going into the second half. Harris led the game in scoring with 22 points and Thompson finished behind her with 19 points.

The Knights had four seniors honored during pregame for senior night–Lainey Autry, Rylee Chadwick, Kirsten Warrick, and Makayla Wright. Chadwick finished the night with 15 points and Aurty dropped nine points in their team’s loss.

West Bladen will go on the road for their regular-season finale against the Midway Raiders on Friday.