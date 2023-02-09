CLINTON — The SAC 7 tournament semifinals and finals will be hosted at Sampson Middle School next week, beginning with the girls’ semifinals on Wednesday, followed by the boys’ semifinals on Thursday.

Conference seeding will be settled this Friday after the final games to determine which team gets the first-round bye. The first round of the tournament will be hosted by the second, third, and fourth-place teams on Feb. 13.

Currently, St. Pauls and Fairmont are tied for the top spot on the girls’ side while it’s a three-way tie for first on the boys’ side–East Bladen, West Bladen, and St. Pauls’. It will cost spectators $7 dollars to enter and there will be no re-entry without a ticket. The NCHSAA playoff seeding process and brackets will begin that weekend after the conclusion of the conference tournament.