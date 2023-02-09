ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Red Springs Lady Devils for a 48-33 victory on senior night this past Tuesday. Four of the Lady Eagles seniors were honored after the game–Brianna Phillips, Maegan Burny, Karli Priest, and Anna Grey Heustees.

The Lady Eagles were hot from behind the arc in the first half draining six 3-pointers to get ahead early. Senior guard Karli Priest made two of the six threes drained by the Lady Eagles in the second quarter as they created a 19-point separation before the halftime buzzer. Red Springs struggled with their opponents’ high pressing and it killed their rhythm on offense early on. The Lady Devils sophomore Monica Washington was snagging defensive and offensive boards to make her presence felt but her opponents made it difficult for her to finish off second-chance opportunities on offense.

The Lady Eagles senior forward Maegan Burney was active on the boards and contributed on the defensive end with her rim protection with a blocked shot in the second quarter. East Bladen used their intensity on defense as a springboard to convert easy baskets on the fastbreak with Laila Smith out in front. Red Springs senior guard Sydney Bell dropped her shoulder and put the ball on the floor to finish inside to help the Lady Devils end the half positively but were still down by 15.

The third quarter started off with a series of missed shots and was at a frantic up-and-down pace until East Bladen sophomore guard NeNe Ward was sent to the free-throw line before going 1-for-2. Red Springs responded by forcing a shot on the other end as their struggles from the field continued. Burney converted a tough lay-in through a hard foul to get the home crowd off their feet and extend the Lady Eagles’ lead to 18.

Bell converted a field goal from in close with under five minutes remaining in the third but the Lady Devils had a steep hill climb. East Bladen turned the ball over but was quick to shut their opponents down on the break and kept them out in front of them. Smith maneuvered through the Lady Devils’ length on the interior before settling for a jumper at the free-throw line to make the game 33-15. Washington rattled in the Lady Devils’ final field goal of the quarter but was still behind by double-digits going into the final eight minutes.

Priest dropped her third 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead to 20. Red Springs senior guard Jada Kells responded by draining a high arching lay-up off the glass. East Bladen missed the shot on the next possession but forced their opponents into another turnover as time ticked down. Smith dropped in another lay-in to solidify the Lady Eagles’ lead down the stretch as they cruised to the final buzzer.

Smith and Burney both finished with 11 points to lead the game in scoring as their team marched on to victory. East Bladen will officially finish third in the SAC 7 on Friday with a win against St. Pauls or a Red Springs loss.