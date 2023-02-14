ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 79-37 victory on Monday in the first round of the conference tournament. The Eagles’ senior guard Jacob Nixon exploded for 32 points and drained seven 3-pointers in the host’s runaway victory against the Darkhorses. Clinton struggled to score the basketball in the first half and their opponents showed no mercy on the transition.

Senior guard Malcolm Bolden used his quickness to his advantage and it seemed like he got whatever he wanted off the dribble as the Eagles blitzed their opponents in the first quarter. East Bladen’s Zamar Lewis’ menacing presence on the inside prevented the Darkhorses’ from getting anything easy to fall from in close. Lewis was active on the glass on both ends of the floor and he scored eight points in the first quarter.

Senior forward Yontee Dobson started the second quarter with a bang and dunked home the outlet pass from Nixon as the Eagles kept their foot on the gas. Clinton’s junior guard Josiah McLaurin got his basket to fall through traffic but the Darkhorses were still behind by 31 points with less than five minutes in the first half. The Eagles responded with a put-back 2-pointer from Lewis off a missed shot to keep the host in complete control.

The Darkhorses’ regrouped out of a timeout and junior forward Gregory Coxum got two straight baskets to fall but they had plenty of ground to make up. East Bladen’s junior forward Lee Barnes responded with a circus shot as he banked in a 3-pointer from the corner to take back momentum. Clinton drained two team three’s before the halftime buzzer but was down 51-17 with one more half to play.

The second half became the “Jacob Nixon Show” as he drained shot after shot with two or three Darkhorse defenders in his face. East Bladen cruised the remaining minutes while their opponents struggled to find an answer. The semifinal is now set and East Bladen will clash with Red Springs at Sampson Middle on Thursday. The number-one-seeded West Bladen Knights will take on St. Pauls on the other half of the bracket.