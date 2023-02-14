ELIZABETHTOWN- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses 60-18 on Monday night in the first round of the SAC 7 tournament. The Lady Eagles came out in the first quarter all business as they held their opponents to six points and they turned their defense into offense by getting out in front on the transition. East Bladen made four team threes in the first quarter by sucking the Darkhorses’ defense into the interior for easy kickouts on the wing for open shots.

The Darkhorses’ did better with breaking the host full court press in the second quarter but were missing high-percentage shots on the offensive end. East Bladen pushed a high tempo offense before their opponents had a chance to set their defense and would find spaces in the interior to exploit. The Lady Eagles cooled down a bit in the second quarter but were still dominating on the glass as a team.

Ward had 11 before the halftime buzzer and came out in the third quarter with the same intensity by turning a steal into 2 points in the opening minutes. Clinton’s senior guard Brittany Blackburn drained a 3-pointer from the wing in an attempt to get the Darkhorses going in the second half. The Lady Eagles weren’t phased and responded with tighter defense that led to more turnovers by their opponents.

East Bladen junior guard Zoe Smith ended a slightly cold run on offense with a nice move at the baseline and finished a contested lay-up at the rim to make the game 39-16. The game started to slip from the Darkhorses’ as the host forced turnovers and punished them on transition. East Bladen sophomore forward Laila Smith put the game out of reach early in the fourth with strong moves in the lane and finishing through traffic.

Ward finished as the games leading scorer with 17 points and she snagged 4 steals in the Lady Eagles first round victory. East Bladen will face the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes in the conference semis on Wednesday. Red Springs will meet the top seeded St. Pauls Bulldog on the other half of the bracket.