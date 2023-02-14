FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights 59-39 victory in the first round of the conference tournament. Fairmont’s Taniya and Myasia Simms combined forces to give the Lady Knights headaches on the offensive end. Taniya Simms finished with 12 points and Myasia Simms concluded her night with 11 points in the host 20 point victory.

West Bladen’s senior guard Rylee Chadwick led all-scorers with 19 points despite her team’s first round exit. The Lady Knights still have to wait and see if they can sneak into the state playoffs as a low seed but their season has concluded at 8-14. Fairmont meets East Bladen in the conference semis on Wednesday night.