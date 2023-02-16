CLINTON — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeat the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 42-40 victory. The Lady Eagles were down at halftime by eight but battled their way back in the fourth quarter to snatch the lead from under their opponents’ noses with a pull-up jumper from sophomore NeNe Ward in the dying seconds.

Fairmont played solid through the first half with the help of their star in the middle, Taniya Sims but their early success in the interior dissipated in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles played sluggish in the first half but came out of the locker room at halftime with higher intensity on both ends of the floor.

The Golden Tornadoes struggled to match their opponents’ energy and their offense became stagnant with each missed shot. East Bladen began to press their opponents from front to back in order to force them into bad shots and double-teams. Despite the difficulties on offense, Sims dropped a field goal from in close to stretch the Golden Tornado lead to 10. The Lady Eagles’ leading scorer, sophomore forward Laila Smith had a quiet first half but came out more aggressive in the second half and earned her point at the free throw line.

Fairmont closed the third quarter ice cold from the field and held onto a slender six-point lead going into the final quarter. East Bladen senior forwards Anna Grey Heustess and Maegan Burney used their length inside to snuff out any easy chances their opponents thought they had. Ward followed up a good defensive possession in the fourth with a drive in the lane to finish a contested lay-up at the rim but their opponents held onto their six-point difference with under five minutes in the fourth.

The Golden Tornadoes had no luck on the other end of the floor and Smith responded with a field goal to cut the deficit to four points. Fairmont committed a back-court violation that gave their opponents a window of opportunity. Heustess would go on to drain a clutch 3-pointer with a hand in her face to put the Lady Eagles within one. Fairmont responded with two straight field goals, putting them back up by five with under two minutes left to play. The Lady Eagles missed their shot on the other end and were forced to send Fairmont to the free-throw line for a one-on-one.

Senior Amyrikal Vaught went 50 percent from the line and the door remained open to the Lady Eagles. Heustess activated the clutch gene and sent a prayer from beyond the arc to get the Lady Eagles back within three with under a minute to play. The pressure was back on Fairmont to convert their freebies at the line but missed out on the one-in-one opportunity by missing the shot.

Ward took the offensive reins from Heustess and drained the game-tying 3-pointer with 43.7 seconds remaining. Fairmont had a chance at the victory but missed the shot and left their opponents with about roughly 20 seconds to steal the win away from them. Ward did just that by pushing the ball up the floor before pulling up from the mid-range and draining the game-winning shot.

Ward finished the night leading all scorers with 17 points to help her team complete the stunning comeback win. East Bladen will meet the top-seeded St. Pauls Bulldogs in the championship game on Friday night.