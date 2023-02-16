CLINTON- The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeat the Red Springs Lady Devils for a 56-53 victory in triple overtime on Wednesday night. The Lady Devils fought tooth and nail to defeat their opponents but came up just short in the third overtime period. The Bulldogs were without one of their star players in Jakieya Thompson due to a knee injury suffered last week. Junior guard Jashonte Harris took charge for the Bulldogs on the offensive end and dropped 43 points in the victory.

St. Pauls found themselves in hot water down the stretch when their opponents shifted the defensive priority on Harris with double and triple teams. Red Springs sophomore center Monica Washington was the x-factor inside the painted area for large portions of the night but the dynamic of the game changed once she fouled out in the second overtime period. The Lady Devils attempted to play fast but to the advantage of their opponents and coughed possession up in crucial moments.

The Bulldog were shocking from the freethrow line throughout the game but Harris drained four free throws in the end to seal the win in the third overtime. Red Springs sophomore Rilee Sampson rescued her team with some clutch 3-pointers in crucial moments and finished with 15 points on the night. Washington led the Lady Devils in scoring with 16 points and finished with 14 rebounds in her team’s loss.

St. Pauls will take on the number-three seeded East Bladen Lady Eagles in the championship on Friday night.