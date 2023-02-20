BLADEN COUNTY — The 2A NCHSAA State Playoff bracket has been drawn up and will begin this Tuesday. The West Bladen Knights finished their regular season at 18-7 and the co-champion of the SAC 7 was handed the 17th seed in the East region.

Head coach Travis Pait and the Knights will travel away to 16th-seed North Johnston on Tuesday to start the first round of the playoffs. North Johnston finished their season at 19-6 and finished in third in a conference with the number-2-seeded Goldsboro Cougars. The Knights have a young squad but that hasn’t stopped them from playing some excellent basketball. If the Knights get the win they’ll face top-seeded Farmville Central for another road trip.

The East Bladen girls and boys basketball will host their first-round playoff games on Tuesday. East Bladen boys finished their season at 19-6 and were crowned co-champions alongside their county rivals. The Eagles made a strong run in the conference tournament and were rewarded with the seventh seed in the East Region. They will host the 26th-seeded North Lenoir Hawks, who finished their season at 14-12. North Lenoir was on a six-game winning streak before losing in the conference tournament to Kinston. If the Eagles were to advance on Tuesday they would take on the winner of Franklin Academy and Eastern Wayne on Thursday.

The number-one seed in the 2A East region is Farmville Central and the number-one seed in the 2A West region belongs to North Surry.

The East Bladen Lady Eagles earned their place in the playoffs this season by battling through adversity and finished their season at 18-7. The Lady Eagles finished 3rd in the SAC 7 regular season standings but took home the tournament title after beating St. Pauls’ last Friday. East Bladen was given the 14th seed in the East Region and will host a familiar opponent in Red Springs. Red Springs was given the 19th seed but they’ve defeated the Lady Eagles once this season and are fully capable of surprises. If the Lady Eagles advance on Tuesday they will either travel away to the number-three seeded Northeastern or they will host Princeton at home pending results.

The number-one seed in the East 2A region for the girls is Beddingfield and the number-one seed in the West 2A region belongs to Randlemen. Admissions will be $8 at the door with tip-off for the girls’ game at 6 pm followed by the boys’ game at 7:30.