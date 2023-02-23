KENLY — The 16th-seeded North Johnston Panthers defeated the 17th-seeded West Bladen Knights for a 49-43 victory in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs on Tuesday. The Panthers’ sophomore guard Marcel Freeman dropped 32 points in his team’s victory. Sophomore center Chase Williams played a stellar game for the Knights and finished at the top of the scoring list with 19 points.

North Johnston advances to the next round and will take on the number-one seed in the East region, Farmville Central. The Knights finished their season at 18-8 and the young team exceeded expectations with some great performances throughout the season. Watching this team grow throughout the season has been special and the skies the limit for this group of players. Seniors Gary Parker, Anthony Mitchell, Walter Bealon, and Bryce Fuller have played their last game in a West Bladen uniform.

They got statement victories at the back end of the season against East Bladen, Red Springs, and St. Pauls on their way to clinching co-champion status in the SAC 7. The Knights ended their seven game losing streak to their county rivals with an exciting overtime win in front of their home crowd. Sophomore Hezekiah Adams and freshmen Jackson Pait have proved their worth as one of the elite backcourts in the SAC 7 despite their experience. The Knights have plenty of time to get better and they’ll be a force to be reckoned with next season.