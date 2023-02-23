ELIZABETHTOWN — The 14th-seeded East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the 19th-seeded Red Springs Lady Devils for a 77-46 victory in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs on Tuesday. Four players in the Lady Eagles’ starting lineup finished the game in double-digit scoring with sophomore forward Laila Smith at the top of the scoring list with 24 points.

Red Springs started the first quarter well with some good production from their star sophomore center Monica Washington; her work on the offensive boards allowed the Lady Devis to jump ahead to 9-3 halfway through the quarter. The Lady Eagles took awhile to find a rhythm on offense but junior guard Zoe Smith gave them a spark off the bench with a solid finish inside to put them within four. Sophomore guard Adrianna Locklear responded with four straight points to give the Lady Devils a slight cushion.

East Bladen’s full-court press made it difficult for their opponent to advance the ball up the floor and their traps forced turnovers in great positions on the floor. Ward closed the quarter with three straight steals and scored four points in the closing minutes of the first quarter but the host was still down by four. Red Springs sophomore guard Nakira Hunt opened the second quarter with a 3-point bomb but the Eagles didn’t flinch and responded with a 3-pointer of their own via Smith.

The Lady Eagles eventually took the lead with under six minutes remaining in the first half, thanks to the quick hands of senior forward Maegan Burney on defense and the fast break flush on the other end to put them up by one. Red Springs struggled to keep up as the intensity of the game started to rise and momentum swung in the favor of their opponents.

Ward found an open Anna Gray Heustess on the wing for a wide-open three to protect a slight two-point lead. The Lady Devils were at the doorstep but hurt their chances by coughing up possession and the Lady Eagles took full advantage. East Bladen closed the first half out with a seven-point cushion and they kept their foot on the gas coming out for the third quarter.

Smith opened up her bag of tricks and showed her versatility on the offensive end by scoring 10 points in the third quarter.

Red Springs’ offense became stagnant and Washington had a hard time bypassing the Lady Eagles’ double-teams inside. East Bladen cruised the final eight minutes of the game and sealed their place in the next round against number-three-seeded Northeastern Eagles away from home on Thursday.