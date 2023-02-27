BLADEN COUNTY — The SAC 7 Basketball All-Conference Honors for the 22-23 season for men and women have been released this weekend. Player of the year for the women’s side is St. Pauls’ senior guard Jakieya Thompson and East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden has been awarded as the men’s Player of the Year. Thompson is a dynamic point guard capable of scoring from all areas of the floor and picking a pass with her excellent court vision to help her team get wins. She led her team in five major categories this season and was one-half of the Bulldogs’ potent scoring duo. Bolden’s explosiveness off the dribble made him unguardable at times and his shooting ability from long-range earned him this season’s Player of the Year honors. He’d never shy away from big moments and was capable of changing a game in a heartbeat.

Fairmont’s women’s head coach Marcus Thompson was voted the Coach of The Year after coaching his team to an 11-1 record in a competitive conference. Coach Thompson turned the Golden Tornadoes’ 16-10 record from last season around to finishing with an overall record of 24-5 and shared SAC 7 co-champion status with St. Pauls.

East Bladen head coach Aking Etling and West Bladen head coach Travis Pait split the Coach of The Year Honors after leading their team to co-champion status during the regular season. Coach Etling coached the Eagles through a gauntlet of stiff competition and improved his team’s winning percentage from last season by going from second place to first in a year’s time. Coach Pait led one of the youngest starting 5’s in the conference to the top of the standings for the school’s first conference title since 2015.

East Bladen’s senior forward Maegan Burney and sophomore forward Laila Smith were selected amongst 12 other players around the conference. Burney is an excellent two-way player and her leadership on the floor was key to the Lady Eagles’ success this season. Her length and quickness on the defensive end would give opposing teams headaches. Smith earned All-Conference honors this season for her outstanding performances on the hardwood. She can score from several different possessions on the floor and is capable of creating her own shot off the dribble.

West Bladen’s senior guard Rylee Chadwick was the sole representative for the Lady Knights. Chadwick is the type of player to give her all no matter what the scoreboard says and she led by example through her play. She was the floor general for the Lady Knights and her ability to find a pass is what makes her game special.

The SAC 7 co-champions for the men’s side each had three of their best selected for All-Conference Honors. East Bladen seniors Zamar Lewis and Jacob Nixon were named to the All-Conference team along with Bolden. Lewis anchored the middle for the Eagles and his physicality inside set him apart from the rest. He’s a rebounding machine on both ends of the floor and his post-game is top-tier. Nixon’s consistent shooting ability has made him one of the most exciting scorers in the SAC 7 this season. The moment was never too big for him and he liked to have the ball in his hands down the stretch of games.

West Bladen sophomores Chase Williams, Hezikiah Adams, and freshmen Jackson Pait were the three players awarded All-Conference. Williams anchored the middle for the Knights and his dominance inside was crucial to his team’s success this season. He was an absolute rebounding machine and a menace down low with his bag of post moves. Adams is a relentless scorer who loves to finish inside through contact and is capable of draining long-range bombs from behind the arc. Coach Pait could trust Adams with the ball in his hands down the stretch to help deliver the win. Pait is only a freshman but he stood out as one of the best guards in the conference with his ability to knock down shots. The lights were never too bright for the young man and his confidence on the floor gave his team an extra spark.

WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE

St. Pauls: Jakieya Thompson, Jashonte Harris Jr., Aniyah Easterling Sr.

Fairmont: Taniya Simms, Paris Bethea, Amyrikal Vaught

East Bladen: Maegan Burney, Laila Smith

Red Springs: Sydney Bell, Monica Washington

Midway: Elisabeth Kirkland, McKenzie Williams

Clinton: Brittany Blackburn

West Bladen: Rylee Chadwick

MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE

West Bladen: Chase Williams, Hezikiah Adams, Jackson Pait

East Bladen: Jacob Nixon, Zamar Lewis, Malcolm Bolden

Red Springs: Kaedon Porter, Jaylen Sturdivant

St. Pauls: Marcus Galbreath Jr., Tyson Thompson

Midway: Jamir Mccrae, Tripp Westbrook

Fairmont: Xavier Johnson, Landon Cummings

Clinton: Josiah McLaurin