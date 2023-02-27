ELIZABETH CITY — The number-three-seeded Northeastern Eagles defeated the fourteenth-seeded East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 72-60 victory in the second round of NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Northeastern senior forward Aniyah Rainey and junior guard Jasmine Felton combined for 58 points to help their team advance to the next round. East Bladen senior Meagan Burney scored 26 points on 71 percent shooting from the field despite her team being on the losing end of the contest. The Lady Eagles have concluded their season at 19-8 and they finished the year as SAC 7 Conference Tournament Champions.

Northeastern will host the eleventh-seeded Fairmont Golden Tornadoes on Saturday. The winner will advance to the East Regional semis where they will face the seventh-seed Southwest Onslow or the number-two seed North Pit.

East Bladen had four seniors that played their final game on Thursday–Brianna Phillips, Anna Grey Heustess, Karli Priest, and Meagan Burney. The Lady Eagles didn’t end the season where they wanted to be but displayed excellent team basketball and finished their season strong after overcoming a 3-game losing streak at the start of January. They swept their rivals West Bladen in the home-and-away series and ended their seven-game losing streak to St. Pauls in the conference tournament final. Sophomores NeNe Ward and Laila smith were huge contributors to their team’s success while standing out as two of the best players in a loaded conference.

Head coach Patty Evers secured her 500th career win against Clinton this season and added another trophy to the cabinet. East Bladen will lose some key players in the rotation for next season but they will still have talented hoopers at their disposal that will be ready to make a run.