Baseball and Softball season begins this week

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles baseball and softball teams open up their new season on the diamond at home against South Columbus on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

The Eagles finished last season with an overall record of 10-13 and finished in 5th place in the SAC 7. Senior outfielder Zamar Lewis led the Eagles in hitting last season and he returns again this year along with seven other seniors. Senior Even Pait returns to the mound as the first name off the pitching sheet for the Eagles. They made it through to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs last year and will hope for an even deeper run this season.

The Eagles’ next three games will be on the road after taking on the South Columbus Mustangs. They’ll open up conference play against defending SAC 7 champions the Midway Raiders on March 14th in a home-and-away series followed by Clinton and West Bladen before the Spring Break period. Their final games will be against St. Pauls in a home-and-away series starting on May 2nd.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Eagles finished last season with an overall record of 10-9 and held down the third-place spot in the SAC 7. Senior short-stop Karli Priest was last season’s leading slugger and she returns alongside four other seniors. Senior Laura Davidson also returns to the mound for her final season and her 2.79 ERA put her in the top 15 pitchers for 2A classification in the state. The Lady Eagles made it to the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs but were knocked off by East Duplin away from home.

They will have a fresh start and an experienced team going into another competitive season in the SAC 7. Their first conference game will be away against defending champions Midway on March 14th to start their campaign for silverware. East Bladen will clash with their cross-county rivals West Bladen on March 28th which should be a pivotal game in the race for first. Their final games will be against St. Pauls in a home-and-away series starting on May 2nd.